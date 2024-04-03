4 booked for carrying beer, liquor sans permit in Chandigarh

Police booked four persons, including a Mohali-based liquor contractor, after a pick-up van was found transporting 70 cartons of different types of beer and liquor without any valid permit near Kishangarh roundabout in Chandigarh on the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday. Chandigarh Police had laid a special checkpoint on Tuesday, when at 1.05 am, they stopped a white Mahindra Bolero PikUp and found the liquor being smuggled illegally. (Getty image)

Police booked one Ramu Kumar, along with his helper Kundan Kumar, for transporting liquor and beer illegally. The liquor belonged to a Mohali-based contractor, identified as Sheetal Kumar, and one Pinku, both of whom were also booked in the case.

Police had laid a special checkpoint on Tuesday, when at 1.05 am, they stopped a white Mahindra Bolero PikUp and found the liquor being smuggled illegally.

A case under Sections 61-1-14 of the Excise Act was registered at the IT Park police station.