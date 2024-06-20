Viral video: Cafe owner in Greece sings Arijit Singh song, displays menu in Hindi

Travel blogger Divyakshi Gupta has shared a video of two people in Greece singing a popular Arijit Singh song. In the first instance, a staff member of the car rental service used by Gupta sang “Tum Hi Ho” from Aashiqui 2 for her camera. Her impeccable pronunciation and the big smile on her face earned her many fans on Instagram, where Gupta shared her video. A cafe owner in Greece sings 'Tum Hi Ho'(Instagram/@divsigupta)

In the second instance, a cafe owner from the Greek island of Naxos also sang the same Arijit Singh song. Social media users were even more surprised to note that he had printed a copy of his menu in Hindi for tourists. The menu displayed Indian favourites like lassi and milk chai.

“Wherever I went in Greece, whichever island, when I said I am from India, this was their response,” Divyakshi Gupta wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video below:

The video has received over 3 lakh views and more than 22,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram. Comments ranged from amazed to impressed.

“They are even getting the pronunciation right! Incredible,” wrote one Instagram user. “Looks like this song is pretty popular in Greece,” another said.

“Wow, that menu in Devanagari is just the next level of love,” commented a third Instagram user.

The video even reached violinist Cassandra Sotos, who has toured with Arijit Singh. “I am Greek American and performed violin with Arijit for years … I’m blown away!!! What is this?” she asked.

Some called it a testament to India’s soft power. Recently, another Indian song has gone massively viral internationally. “San Sanana” from the 2001 Hindi film Asoka has been used in hundreds of thousands of Reels on Instagram, many of them raking in millions of views on the platform.