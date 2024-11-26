Viral video: How Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang won over his wife with a ‘foolproof pickup line’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, in a recent event, revealed the pickup line which helped him win over his wife when they were both teenagers. He told the sweet story at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He was at the educational institution to accept an honorary degree. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed that he was 17 when he used his pickup line on his now-wife, Lori Mills. (REUTERS)

“I was 16 when I went to college and I met my wife when I was 17,” he said, adding that she was her classmate and one among the three females in a class of over 200 students. The Nvidia CEO jokingly added that he looked like a kid and thought of how he could approach his now-wife, who was 19 then.

His approach was not just straightforward, but also laced with humor. He settled on a “foolproof pickup line” - “Do you wanna see my homework?” This light-hearted approach, coupled with his commitment to study with her every Sunday, and his ambitious promise to be a CEO by the time he was 30, won her heart.

Jensen Huang was conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Engineering. He was given this prestigious recognition for his remarkable contributions to “technology and engineering, particularly in AI and graphics processing.”

According to the OSU College of Engineering website, Jensen Huang met Lori Wills at Oregon State University. They were also lab partners and married five years after meeting. The couple has two children, Madison and Spencer. While Madison is a director of marketing at Nvidia, Spencer is a senior product manager in the same company.