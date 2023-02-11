Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and more get a baby makeover in these AI-generated pics

In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced significantly. Many artists employ this technology to fire up their imaginations. AI has the power to generate incredible pictures, from Delhi blanketed in snow to giving a glimpse of how historical rulers would have looked like. Recently, an artist went viral on Twitter after he shared several AI-generated images of Indian cricket players and gave them a childish makeover.

Surya Teja Kandukuri, an AI artist, shared the images on his Instagram, showing how Indian cricket players would look if they were babies. The photos included famous names like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Hardik Pandya, and other Indian cricketers.

In the post's caption, he wrote, "Indian Cricketers as Kids. Who's your favourite cricketer."

Take a look at the post here:

Adorable, isn't it? This post was shared on January 28. Since being shared on social media, it has been liked by more than 1400 people. The post has also received several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual in the Instagram comments section said, "Wow, this is amazing." A second person added, "Haha, these are so cute. Amazing work, brother. " "Wow, this is awesome," added a third. Many others have reacted using heart emojis.