Virat Kohli, Sam Konstas’ shoulder-bump incident inspires Kerala Police's unique road safety advisory

Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas’ on-field shoulder bump has sparked conversations, drawing attention from critics and fans alike. The moment when Kohli walked up to Sam Konstas and bumped shoulders has made waves across social media. Seizing the opportunity, the Kerala Police cleverly repurposed the viral footage to deliver an impactful road safety message. The department turned a heated sports moment into an awareness campaign. Screenshot from Kerala Police video involving Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas’ shoulder-bump incident. (Screengrab)

“It's okay to be ‘King’. Follow traffic rules. While keeping yourself safe, keep others safe too,” reads the caption posted along with the video by Kerala Police.

The video captures Kohli walking toward Konstas, with text overlays cleverly placed above the players. Konstas is labelled as "coming from the right side," while Kohli’s text reads, “Vehicle coming on the wrong side.” As the two collide, another message appears on the screen: “Stay in your lane,” delivering a sharp and impactful road safety reminder.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The incident of Kohli bumping into Australia’s 19-year-old debutant occurred during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“I think emotions got to both of us. I didn't realise. I was just doing my gloves when I got the little shoulder charge but it happens in cricket,” Kontas later told Channel 7 in an interview.

Around the clash, a screenshot of what appears to be an edited Wikipedia page also surfaced online. It shows a line about Virat Kohli in Sam Konstas' Wikipedia bio. “He is also the father of Virat Kohli," it read. However, HT.com couldn’t find any such entry on the Wikipedia page dedicated to this Australian cricketer.