Vivek Oberoi features in Mumbai Police’s ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ post
Actor Vivek Oberoi was recently fined by Mumbai Police after sharing a video of riding bike with his wife without wearing helmets. He took to Twitter to react to the incident and thanked the department for making him realise that safety should come above all. Expectedly, it created a ton of chatter among people. Now, the incident has again captured people’s attention following a witty tweet by Mumbai Police department.
They shared a ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ Instagram post detailing the incident and it has now left people laughing out loud.
“How it started V/S How it's going. Was just a small Valentine’s Day gift of safety from us to you Vivek Oberoi,” they wrote and tagged the actor in the post. Alongside, they also used the hashtags #SaathiyaOfSafety, #WearAHelmet, and #MaskIsMust. The post is complete with a collage of Oberoi’s tweets about the incident and the video of him riding the bike with his wife.
Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 56,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.
“Pawri hogai,” wrote an Instagram user with reference to a recent trend which has now taken over social media. “Yeh hum hai yeh humari bike hai aur yeh humari pavti kat rahi ha,” joked another. “Haha,” expressed a third.
What do you think of the post?
