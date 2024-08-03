Vladimir Putin greets children of 2 freed sleeper agents, who learned they were Russians on flight, in Spanish. Watch

A video of Russian President Vladimir Putin welcoming a family of sleeper agents who were recently freed has gone viral on social media. In the clip, he is seen greeting the kids who reportedly came to know about their Russian origin while on a flight to Moscow. The image shows Russian President Vladimir Putin with one of the kids of the two Russian sleeper agents who were flown to Moscow. (AFP)

“The children of two freed sleeper agents had no idea they were Russian until their plane took off for Moscow. Artem Dultsev and Anna Dultseva were posing as an Argentine couple in Slovenia when they were convicted of spying, but now they’re free after the biggest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War. Putin greeted their children on the tarmac with ‘Buenos noches,’ since they don’t know any Russian,” Daily Mail wrote as they posted the video on Instagram.

In the video, the family is seen getting down from the plane and being greeted by the president. After hugging the agents, he also turns to the kids to welcome them.

Take a look at the viral video here:

With over 56,000 views, the video has also accumulated nearly 1,000 likes. People posted varied comments, with some expressing how they had only heard of similar situations in films. Some also showed empathy for the kids.

What did Instagram users say about this video from Russia?

“So the movies weren’t that far out,” wrote an Instagram user. “I feel bad for the kids,” expressed another. “This is so sad,” a third commented.

While talking about the kids, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, "Before that, they didn't know that they were Russian and that they had anything to do with our country.”

"The children asked their parents yesterday who it was that was meeting them (in Moscow). They didn't even know who Putin was. This is how the 'illegals' work. They make such sacrifices out of dedication to their work," Peskov added.