Vlogger shares footage of Paris’s filthy streets, internet asks why India gets all the blame

Paris, often hailed as the "City of Love," is celebrated for its iconic architecture, romantic ambience, and world-renowned landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum. Tourists from around the globe flock to the French capital in search of its timeless charm. However, a recent video shared by Gracie, a Filipino travel vlogger based in Sydney, has added a different perspective to this rosy image—one that shows the not-so-picturesque side of Paris. Paris’s less glamorous side went viral after a travel vlogger shared footage.(Instagram/doitforicecream)

(Also read: Indian-origin woman wearing lehenga turns heads in Paris metro: 'Wasn't ready for desi baddie')

Vlogger’s honest take goes viral

In the now-viral clip, Gracie walks through various parts of the city, capturing scenes that sharply contrast the usual glamour associated with Paris. Litter strewn across footpaths, overflowing bins, and even human waste on street corners featured prominently in the footage. “Look where you’re touching. Paris is breathtakingly beautiful! I mean I’ve been to Paris over 3 times and I keep falling in-love with it. The architecture, the history, the magic? It’s real. But I’d be lying if I didn’t say it also smells kinda funky, and the streets can be really dirty. Still worth the trip? Absolutely. Just… maybe don’t romanticize it too much,” she captioned the video.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The post swiftly caught the attention of social media users, igniting a discussion about the reality of life in global cities. While many agreed with Gracie’s honest portrayal, others used the moment to point out what they saw as a double standard.

(Also read: ‘They are living life, we are surviving it’: Indian man voices frustration after visiting Paris, Zurich)

Several Indian users especially reacted strongly, noting that countries like India are often mocked for poor sanitation, while similar issues in the West tend to be overlooked or romanticised. “If this was in India, it would’ve become a global joke,” one user remarked. Another added, “And yet, we keep hearing about ‘dirty India’ in every Western documentary.” A third comment read, “No one ever shows this side of Europe in glossy travel reels.” Others chimed in to question the silence of the global media, with one noting, “Imagine the headlines if this video came from Mumbai or Delhi.”

Another person noted, “The same people who bash Delhi or Kolkata will now say ‘Paris still has soul’.” A more sarcastic voice added, “But the garbage in Paris is aesthetic, right?” Some also pointed out media bias: “This won’t trend on international outlets, because it’s not India or Africa.”