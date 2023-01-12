Home / Trending / Wait, what? Driver stops bus mid-way to buy chicken from a grocery store

Wait, what? Driver stops bus mid-way to buy chicken from a grocery store

trending
Published on Jan 12, 2023 09:49 AM IST

A video doing rounds on the internet shows a driver stopping the bus to buy chicken from a grocery store. Many people have reacted to the video differently.

Driver stops bus mid-way to buy chicken from a grocery store,(Instagram/@ub1ub2 )
Driver stops bus mid-way to buy chicken from a grocery store,(Instagram/@ub1ub2 )
ByVrinda Jain

We all have made stops on our way back home to get the groceries. After all, having a stocked fridge is essential. While we do this in our free time, would you expect a bus driver to stop the bus mid-way to buy chicken? Sounds a little bizarre, right? Well, believe it or not, a similar incident occurred in England.

(Also Read: Man sets the stage on fire with his incredible dance on Badtameez Dil. Watch)

The video, which was originally shared by Instagram user @kiyyarose and reshared by @ub1ub2 shows the bus driver getting off the bus. Then he enters a store to buy chicken. After his purchase is complete, he runs towards the bus and drives off. The caption on the video says, "Only in West London will you find the bus driver leaving everyone on the bus to go to the chicken shop. "

Take a look at the clip here:

This clip was shared on December 22. Since then, it has been liked 25,000 times, and the number only seems to be increasing. The video also has several comments.

(Also Read: Duo’s fun, energetic dance to Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan has netizens grooving)

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "It's running late anyways. I'd say he asked them first, or they would have been all over the bus kicking off." A second person added, "Never ever get in between a man and his chicken. Ever." "I wouldn't care, driver, is grabbing his lunch this is the reason why they don't get appreciated enough wanna join in on the strike," said a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom bus driver chicken + 1 more
united kingdom bus driver chicken

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out