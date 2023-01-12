Wait, what? Driver stops bus mid-way to buy chicken from a grocery store

We all have made stops on our way back home to get the groceries. After all, having a stocked fridge is essential. While we do this in our free time, would you expect a bus driver to stop the bus mid-way to buy chicken? Sounds a little bizarre, right? Well, believe it or not, a similar incident occurred in England.

The video, which was originally shared by Instagram user @kiyyarose and reshared by @ub1ub2 shows the bus driver getting off the bus. Then he enters a store to buy chicken. After his purchase is complete, he runs towards the bus and drives off. The caption on the video says, "Only in West London will you find the bus driver leaving everyone on the bus to go to the chicken shop. "

Take a look at the clip here:

This clip was shared on December 22. Since then, it has been liked 25,000 times, and the number only seems to be increasing. The video also has several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "It's running late anyways. I'd say he asked them first, or they would have been all over the bus kicking off." A second person added, "Never ever get in between a man and his chicken. Ever." "I wouldn't care, driver, is grabbing his lunch this is the reason why they don't get appreciated enough wanna join in on the strike," said a third.