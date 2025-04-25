Menu Explore
Wait, what! People are scratching and sniffing giant 'armpits’ on NYC streets

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 25, 2025 10:22 AM IST

Personal care brand Billie introduces its new deodorant scent Coco Villa with interactive posters in New York City.

New Yorkers are being encouraged to stop and smell the armpits, quite literally, thanks to an unusual campaign by personal care brand Billie.

People on the street can now sniff a giant armpit to sample Billie’s latest scent, Coco Villa. (Instagram/Billie)
People on the street can now sniff a giant armpit to sample Billie’s latest scent, Coco Villa. (Instagram/Billie)

As part of a quirky promotional stunt, Billie has installed scratch-and-sniff posters around Manhattan that let passersby sample the brand’s latest deodorant scent, Coco Villa. The experience is available at 505 8th Avenue, near Penn Station, and other select locations across the city until Friday, May 16.

A TikTok video capturing the stunt shows curious pedestrians stopping to scratch giant armpits placed on city sidewalks, reacting with surprise and amusement. “Love the fresh smell of @billie pits in the morning,” read the caption on the post. One user commented, “It’s gotta smell good if they’re trying each one.”

Coco Villa is described as a tropical blend featuring spiced vanilla, coconut cream, and sunny sandalwood. The scent is part of Billie’s popular All Day Deodorant line, which is dermatologist-tested, aluminium-free, and baking soda-free. The deodorant claims to neutralise odour and keep users fresh for up to 24 hours.

The new Coco Villa scent is now available for purchase on Billie’s official website for $9.

Billie took to Instagram to share the video of the campaign with the caption, “The city just got a little sweeter (smelling) Come check out our new scratch and sniff Coco Villa posters around NYC and tag us @billie if you take a whiff Find them here until May 18th:”

Take a look at the video:

Many took to the comments section t react. A user wrote, “This is hilarious and genius omg”

Another added, “I can only imagine the amount of chemicals it took to make the odours last and only appear when scraped off....”

