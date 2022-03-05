Want a puppy? Things you need to know before becoming a pet parent. Watch

There are many who often search the Internet to watch the amazing and amusing dog videos that leave them entertained. A few among them may also feel the temptation to bring home such a furry bundle of joy. However, making a pooch a part of your life is a bit harder than it seems on the videos posted online. It is because they usually don’t show the efforts that go into keeping your furry kid happy. If you’re also thinking of becoming a paw parent, then here is a video that you should absolutely watch. It documents the things that the doggos need to be a part of a human family.

The video is posted on the Instagram page postothezippypuppy along with a descriptive caption. “Share it with new paw parents. Before bringing a puppy or a dog home remember they are not toys. They have lives too. They need vaccine food care… and it’s expensive. Not only this, they need a lot of time. Think all these before you bring a life to your house. Don’t bring a puppy to put a chain on it,” it reads.

The video shared along with the post shows a very adorable dog and also the things that the humans need to know before welcoming a furry baby.

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2,300 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Baby Posto is just too adorable,” wrote an Instagram user. A few others too posted love-filled comments for the dog named Posto. “Absolutely adorable… couldn’t agree more…. They are like kids… to be nurtured and cared!” agreed another. Many showcased their reactions with heart emoticons.

