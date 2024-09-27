‘Warned us about people from Delhi-NCR’: Nainital homestay owner finds shattered TV, broken glass

Shattered TV, stale food and pieces of broken glass scattered around - this is what a Nainital homestay owner recorded in a video, claiming that it was the mess left behind by a group of customers from Delhi-NCR. The clip has left people enraged, with many claiming that guests from these regions are often “unruly” and “undisciplined”. The image shows the mess that a Nainital homestay owner claims was created by guests from Delhi-NCR. (Instagram/thenatureviewvilla)

The video was posted on the Instagram page of Nature View Villa, a vacation home in Nainital. “Fellow homestay owners, have you had similar experiences with your guests?” reads the caption posted along with the clip.

The recording opens with a text insert that reads, “Before starting this, many fellow homestay owners warned us about people from Delhi/NCR.” The video then shows a room filled with broken and empty bottles, stale food on the table, and a TV with a cracked screen.

Owner's remark:

"We have already placed a complaint on every possible platform, but this act should be seen by the general public and fellow Airbnb owners. People should know that the acts they do or destruction they do will not go unnoticed," an individual representing the homestay wrote on Instagram.

Take a look at the video here:

Video angers social media:

“Reveal their identities… show their photos too. Let the world know about them,” suggested an Instagram user. Another added, “It’s high times, hills and mountains are not just looked at as places to get high and drunk or for anyone to ‘find’ themselves. If locals accept you visiting, respect the people and culture. Understand that pahad waali MAGGI is not a dish of ours. Respect the place, tradition and culture and then maybe have it accept you back. There is a reason why tourists are deeply disliked in the hills and beaches.”

A third asked, “You can claim cleaning charges, right?” A fourth wrote, “Now they will have a story to brag how they f**ked up the Airbnb and broke the TV.”

Bizarre and unusual items people left in hotels

The Hotel Room Insights Report by Hotels.com lists the different - and often bizarre - items people have left behind. The report, published after collecting data from over 400 hotels worldwide, says that the most common items left behind are phone chargers, makeup, dirty laundry, toiletries, and power adapters.

As per the report, some of the unusual items people have left behind include a Rolex watch worth ₹50 crore, an engagement ring,luxury car keys and documents, a chick, and even a pet lizard.