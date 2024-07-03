Watch: Cobra struggles to breathe after swallowing cough syrup bottle in Odisha, rescued

An Indian cobra was filmed struggling to breathe after swallowing a cough syrup bottle in Odisha. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of the snake, which was later rescued by volunteers of a snake helpline. A cobra swallowed a cough syrup bottle in Odisha.(X/@susantananda3)

The video shows the bottle of cough syrup lodged inside the snake’s mouth. Unable to remove it, the snake was seen struggling until brave volunteers came to its aid.

According to Nanda, volunteers from snake helpline “gently widened the lower jaw to free the rim of the base of the bottle with great risk,” thereby saving the cobra’s life. The IFS officer praised them for saving a precious life.

Footage of the incident shows the cobra slithering away after the bottle is finally dislodged from its mouth. Chants of “Har Har Mahadev” ring through the air after the successful completion of the rescue operation.

“A Common cobra swallowed a cough syrup bottle in Bhubaneswar & was struggling to regurgitate it. Volunteers from snake help line gently widened the lower jaw to free the rim of the base of the bottle with great risk & saved a precious life. Kudos,” wrote IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

Take a look at the video below:

“This is why strict rules for not littering should be made specially in and around protected areas,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“Sad to see what our wildlife animals are suffering due to idiotic human behaviour,” another commented.

Several other X users praised and thanked the team that rescued the cobra.

Meanwhile in Indonesia, a woman was eaten by a 30-foot monster python while walking through a forest. Her body was discovered by her husband, who saw the her legs sticking out of the snake’s mouth.