Watch: Giorgia Meloni receives PM Modi with a namaste at G7 Summit in Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Italy late Thursday night (local time) to attend the ongoing 50th G7 Summit after being invited by his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni. After PM Modi reached the venue, PM Meloni welcomed him with a namaste. Indian PM Narendra Modi was welcomed by his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, on the second day of the G7 summit in Italy. (REUTERS)

“Italy: Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni receives Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India participates as an ‘Outreach nation’ in G7 Summit,” wrote news agency ANI while sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter).

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The video opens to show PM Modi walking up to PM Meloni as she greets him with a namaste. The two leaders chatted for a while and then posed for photographs on the second day of the G7 Summit.

Watch the video below:

PM Modi will participate in the G7 outreach session “Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa-Mediterranean” as part of his visit. Italian PM Meloni will host the event, which will also be attended by Pope Francis, among other leaders.

PM Modi on his visit to Italy

This is PM Modi’s first visit to a nation after he won the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and assumed office for the third consecutive time. Ahead of his departure, PM Modi said, “At the invitation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, I am travelling to Apulia region in Italy to participate in the G7 Outreach Summit on 14 June 2024. I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit.”

“I look forward to meeting fellow world leaders and discussing a wide range of issues aimed at making our planet better and improving the lives of people,” he added.

The PM further expressed, “I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth into our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions.”

About G7 Summit

The G7 (Group of Seven) comprises the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Japan. Italy currently holds the G7 presidency and is hosting the summit from June 13 to 15 June 2024, at Borgo Egnazia in the city of Fasano in Apulia, Italy. A key focus of the Italian presidency has been defending the rules-based international system.