Watch: Man casually dumps garbage in water, baffles foreigner recording Mumbai view

A serene evening at Mumbai’s iconic waterfront turned into a viral moment of frustration when a foreign vlogger captured a local man littering directly into the ocean. With the Gateway of India visible in the background, the vlogger confronted the man after witnessing him drop a packet of garbage into the water. The incident has sparked outrage online, particularly because the man was accompanied by his young daughter, leading many to question the example being set for the next generation. A man throwing garbage into the water in Mumbai. (Instagram/@themancabroad_)

The video shows a foreigner at the waterfront promenade in Mumbai, with the iconic Gateway of India visible in the background across the water. Within moments, his recording is interrupted by a man who casually takes out a packet and drops garbage into the water.

Also Read: ‘You negotiate with destiny’: Foreign woman’s take on crossing roads in Bengaluru goes viral The vlogger confronts him by saying, “What is that?” but the man ignores him and starts leaving. Towards the end, the man looks at the vlogger and goes away. What irked many was how the man’s young daughter was also with him when he threw the garbage into the water.

The UK vlogger posted the video with a caption that reads, “filmed at a waterfront promenade in Mumbai, India, with the iconic Gateway of India visible in the background across the water.”