Watch: Man casually dumps garbage in water, baffles foreigner recording Mumbai view
A video of a man casually throwing rubbish into water in Mumbai has enraged social media users.
A serene evening at Mumbai’s iconic waterfront turned into a viral moment of frustration when a foreign vlogger captured a local man littering directly into the ocean. With the Gateway of India visible in the background, the vlogger confronted the man after witnessing him drop a packet of garbage into the water. The incident has sparked outrage online, particularly because the man was accompanied by his young daughter, leading many to question the example being set for the next generation.
The video shows a foreigner at the waterfront promenade in Mumbai, with the iconic Gateway of India visible in the background across the water. Within moments, his recording is interrupted by a man who casually takes out a packet and drops garbage into the water.
The vlogger confronts him by saying, “What is that?” but the man ignores him and starts leaving. Towards the end, the man looks at the vlogger and goes away. What irked many was how the man’s young daughter was also with him when he threw the garbage into the water.
The UK vlogger posted the video with a caption that reads, “filmed at a waterfront promenade in Mumbai, India, with the iconic Gateway of India visible in the background across the water.”
How did social media react?
The video prompted a series of reactions on social media, prompting a serious debate on civic sense and public conduct.
An individual wrote, “I just noticed. He didn’t get out of his car. He’s got a helmet on. He got off his bike.” Another posted, “Appreciate you calling them out!”
A third commented, “Hard to defend my country and my countrymen.” A fourth expressed, “Why would he do that? Why would anyone do that?”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)