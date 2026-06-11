Watch: Nani's playful chat with grandchild during pickle-making melts hearts

Heartwarming videos featuring grandparents and grandchildren rarely fail to bring a smile to people's faces. One such clip is currently winning hearts on social media, capturing a sweet interaction between a grandmother and her grandchild in the kitchen. Viral video shows a heartwarming nani–grandchild moment. (Instagram/@vandanaverma911)

Shared on Instagram by user Vandana Verma, the video offers a glimpse into a familiar scene from many Indian households. As the grandmother prepares homemade mango pickle, her curious little grandchild sits nearby, carefully observing every step of the process.

Grandmother's playful kitchen chat wins hearts In the video, the child can be seen sitting on the kitchen counter while watching their grandmother prepare pickle. Hoping to engage the little one, the grandmother playfully asks, "Kya bana rahi hai nani?" before answering herself, "Pickle."

She then offers the child a piece of raw mango, one of the key ingredients used in pickle making. As the youngster continues to watch intently, the grandmother teasingly asks, "Muh mein paani aa raha hai?" The child responds with a series of adorable expressions that have left viewers charmed.

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The grandmother once again encourages the little one to taste the mango. However, instead of taking a bite, the child leans forward for a warm hug from nani.

Check out the full video here.

Internet reacts to the adorable nani-grandchild moment The comments section was soon flooded with reactions from users who could not get enough of the heartwarming video.

"That's why we love nani's house," wrote one user.

Another commented, "The sweetest thing I've ever seen on Instagram. Best nani ever!"

One viewer joked that the child looked like an "Akshaye Khanna mini version."

Several people also related to the grandmother's efforts to feed the child. "Khai khai karo with babies is universal, I guess," one user wrote.

Many found the little one's reaction to the raw mango particularly amusing. "Baby is sure what's going to happen after tasting it!" read one comment.

"He is such a handsome boy. Squishy hugs to him," wrote another.

One user jokingly requested, "Isko mere paas parcel kar do."

The video also sparked appreciation for grandparents and the important role they play in children's lives. "Nani and dadi are blessings for today's generation," wrote one commenter.

Another user praised the child's behaviour, saying, "See the baby, he is so good. He didn't put the mango in his mouth. Normally babies of this age put whatever is in their hands into their mouths."

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The wholesome clip continues to delight viewers online, proving that sometimes the simplest family moments create the most memorable memories.