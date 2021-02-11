Watch: Netizens are swooning over this Guwahati waiter’s dance moves

A video of a young waiter doing some groovy moves at a restaurant in Guwahati has now grabbed the attention of netizens. The clip is actually a precious addition to the numerous videos of people showcasing their talent on the Internet. After watching his moves, you may become a fan of Surajit Tripura’s talent.

Shared on Facebook by Sonali Krishna, the video shows Tripura dancing to Girl I Need You from the movie Baaghi. “Today at Absolute Barbecue, Guwahati. Thank you Surajit Tripura for surprising us with your outstanding performance. Rise and Shine brother,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the video here:

Shared on February 6, the clip has garnered over 2,200 reaction and many comments from netizens. People loved Tripura’s dance moves and showered praise for the clip.

“The boy indeed is very talented, wish him good luck for his better future,” wrote a Facebook user. “What is he doing in AB's? He should be in some reality tv shows,” commented another.

“What a talent,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this dance clip?

