Watch: Stand-up comedian mocks Indian man's enthusiasm at Switzerland show, desis agree with him

A stand-up comedian in Switzerland trolled an Indian audience member for his eagerness to earn Swiss citizenship, only to find support from thousands of desi viewers who watched the moment unfold online. Footage of the impromptu roast has gone viral on Instagram, with some calling the Indian man’s response “cringeworthy” and “embarrassing.” Dima Watermelon roasted an Indian audience member during a show in Switzerland.(Facebook/@dimawatermelon)

Here’s what happened

Dima Watermelon, a stand-up comedian from Ukraine, was performing a set in Switzerland where he interacted with two audience members - one Indian and the other from Finland. They were both asked similar questions about whether they wanted to stay in Switzerland. The difference in their answers made for a moment of hilarity while highlighting the contrast between the two countries.

Dima shared an Instagram video from his show where he asked an Indian audience member whether he had a Swiss passport.

“Not yet, I’m trying,” the Indian man responded.

Asked if he wanted to stay in India, the Indian man replied in the affirmative and with candid enthusiasm. He said that each day in Switzerland, he felt the same amount of awe and enthusiasm he had felt on the first day.

“I think I feel definitely at home. I think every morning, every day feels like the first day. My enthusiasm, my energy is the same level like I had the first day,” the Indian man said.

Dima cut him off at this point, saying “Really? Bro I’m not passport control.” His rejoinder drew laughter from the audience.

The stand-up comedian then proceeded to mock the audience member by repeating and exaggerating his reply. “You tell this BS when you apply for passport: I feel like home. Every morning my level of enthusiasm. Guys, the best place ever. I am so excited.”

Indians vs Finnish

Dima Watermelon then turned to another audience member who revealed he belonged to Finland. Asked if he wanted to stay in Switzerland, the Finnish man was ambivalent. “I’m not sure yet,” he replied.

His nonchalant attitude prompted the comedian to highlight the difference between Indians and Europeans.

“This is the difference between Indian passport and Finnish passport,” the comedian said, again drawing laughter from the audience.

Many Indians agreed with Dima’s mocking, calling the Indian man’s response cringeworthy.

“I’m an Indian and that answer was the most cringeworthy and embarrassing s**t I’ve heard this year,” wrote one person in the Instagram comments section.

“I'm scared of that Indian guy and his level of enthusiasm and energy,” another said.

“Indians love their motherland, their culture and everything about India. Except living in India,” read one comment.

Some also criticised the comedian for playing into negative stereotypes about Indians. “This is not a difference between passports. It is the clear difference between how the one has clear picture in mind about what journey/destiny he wants to follow and where exactly. While other person is not even sure where he wants to live so forget about mission/vision i.e. life without goal,” a user said.