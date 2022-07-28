Watchman and stray cat got spotted by artist, look at digital art it inspired

Even the most commonplace things one encounters in daily life may become incredibly motivating when viewed from the perspective of an artist. Though, of course, this particular video has been inspired by an extremely cute situation in which a security guard was spotted with a stray cat. The duo was seen by this artist who shared a video of himself making a digital art inspired by this setting that he came across. “Keeping a watch together, for Crooks and Rats,” reads the caption that this video was shared with on the social media platform before it went all kinds of viral.

The video has been shared on Instagram by a very talented artist named Chaitanya Limaye aka @artofchai. He has over 3.47 lakh followers on his page and is known to regularly post several videos of his art including digital paintings like this one. There is a good chance that this video will simply tug at your heartstrings and turn you into a fan of both the artist's work and the friendship between the lovely stray cat and the security guard it is chilling with.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 8, the video has gotten more than 2.59 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person compliments, "Omg this is so creative...And such excellent use of colours for the cat...This really looks so real." "Wow, how can you be so creative?" another user asks. A third enquiry reads, "Can you please do some tutorials? Would love to learn."