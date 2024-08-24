‘We are not alone': Ex-Pentagon spy claims US government has ‘alien bodies, vehicles of unknown origin'

A former spy for the Pentagon has shocked people with his claim about the existence of extraterrestrial life. In his interview, he claimed that aliens have not only landed on Earth, but the US government has known about their existence for decades. Reportedly, he also said that the authorities have vehicles of “unknown origin” that are not from the US or any other country. An ex-spy’s claim about aliens and UFOs has sparked chatter among Instagram users. (Unsplash/miriamespacio)

“An ex-spy says US Government ‘aware’ of ALIENS for decades. UFO investigator Luis Elizondo told reporters he can confirm a vehicle of ‘unknown origin’ was recovered from the Roswell crash in 1947,” DailyMail wrote as they posted a snippet of Elizondo’s interview.

Take a look at the video about aliens here:

With over 60,000 views, the video has collected more than 1,400 likes. The share had prompted people to post varied comments. While some shared they believed the ex-spy, others expressed their doubts.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Duh... it's really egotistical to think we are the most intelligent beings in the ENTIRE UNIVERSE!!! No s%it that there are extraterrestrials out there,” wrote an Instagram user.

“I never did believe in this, but looking at things in life, why do so many people go missing? Like so many a day? I assume there is more to the story?” asked another.

“Never actual proof, though,” commented a third, expressing their doubt. A fourth shared, “Finally someone speaking the truth."

Who is Luis Elizondo?

The former counterintelligence member came into the limelight in 2017 after his interview with the New York Times aboutthe US military and intelligence community's secrecy around the topic of UFOs, reported Dailymail. He later became a household name with his appearance in a History channel docu-serie.

What are your thoughts on this ex-spy’s claims about aliens?