'We signed for 6 months, we'll honour it': Founder compares global and Indian business culture

An entrepreneur's post about an international client honouring a six month contract, even after deciding to pause the project, has led to a wider discussion about business practices and contracts. She said the experience made her reflect on how agreements are often handled in India compared to many global markets. The post has fuelled debate on business ethics and agreements. (Representative Image)

'It wouldn't be right for you to absorb the losses' The post was shared by X user Ananya Narang, who recounted a recent conversation with an international client.

"Last month, an international client told us they wanted to pause. He said, 'We're undergoing internal changes. This initiative has been deprioritised.' Fair enough. But we were four months into a six month contract.

"Then he said something I rarely hear: 'We signed for six months. We'll honour it. It wouldn't be right for you to absorb the losses because of our internal decisions.'

"They paid for the remaining two months without negotiation or drama."

The incident, she said, made her think about the way contracts are viewed in India.

"In India, everything is negotiable. Everything is relational. Everything is 'adjust kar lo', even after signatures.

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"Most service businesses have experienced payment delays, scope creep without revised commercials, projects being dropped midway, or requests to revisit commercials after the work is done, especially if you're a small business."

She clarified that her point was not about one country being better than another.

“This isn't about 'foreign good, Indian bad'. It's about business culture. Contracts in many global markets are commitments. Here, they're often treated as a mere formality. That's exactly why many Indian service firms quietly prefer global clients. As a country and as business operators, we need to go beyond 'jugaad' and honour paperwork the way it's meant to be.”