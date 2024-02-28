 ‘We want Akaay’s debut!’: Fan’s unique request for Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / ‘We want Akaay’s debut!’: Fan’s unique request for Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma during Ind vs Eng 4th Test

‘We want Akaay’s debut!’: Fan’s unique request for Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma during Ind vs Eng 4th Test

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 28, 2024 04:27 PM IST

The placard bearing a special request for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma was held up by a cricket fan during Ind vs Eng 4th Test match in Ranchi.

India and England recently played their 4th Test match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand, which India won by five wickets to claim a series victory over England. Several moments from the match went viral on social media. Now, a fan’s poster bearing a special request for former India cricket skipper Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma has been making waves on the Internet.

The image shows the cricket fan holding up a placard that has a request for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Instagram/@the_arpit_raj_)
The image shows the cricket fan holding up a placard that has a request for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Instagram/@the_arpit_raj_)

Read| Why a five-Test series is the Grand Slam of cricket

“We want Akaay’s debut. IND vs ENG match (Ranchi),” wrote Instagram user Arpit Raj while sharing a picture on the platform. The picture shows Raj holding up a placard during the India vs England Test match in Ranchi. The placard conveys cricket fans’ desire to see Virat and Anushka’s newborn Akaay make his cricket debut and play for the Indian cricket team just like his father.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at the fan’s placard here:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reportedly met during an ad shoot for a shampoo brand in 2013. The couple kept their relationship private over the next few years but were occasionally spotted together in public. In 2017, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating each other for a few years. In 2021, the couple gave birth to their first child - a daughter whom they named Vamika. On February 20, 2024, they celebrated the arrival of their second child, a boy whom they named Akaay.

Also Read| Virat Kohli takes daughter Vamika to lunch in London as Anushka Sharma spends time with son Akaay. See photo

Recently, a video from the Ind vs Eng 4th Test match went viral on social media. In it, one can see a cricket fan playing the tune of Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho on the trumpet as others sing along with him. The video has left many impressed, including Harsh Goenka.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On