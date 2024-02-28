‘We want Akaay’s debut!’: Fan’s unique request for Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma during Ind vs Eng 4th Test

India and England recently played their 4th Test match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand, which India won by five wickets to claim a series victory over England. Several moments from the match went viral on social media. Now, a fan’s poster bearing a special request for former India cricket skipper Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma has been making waves on the Internet. The image shows the cricket fan holding up a placard that has a request for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Instagram/@the_arpit_raj_)

“We want Akaay’s debut. IND vs ENG match (Ranchi),” wrote Instagram user Arpit Raj while sharing a picture on the platform. The picture shows Raj holding up a placard during the India vs England Test match in Ranchi. The placard conveys cricket fans’ desire to see Virat and Anushka’s newborn Akaay make his cricket debut and play for the Indian cricket team just like his father.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at the fan’s placard here:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reportedly met during an ad shoot for a shampoo brand in 2013. The couple kept their relationship private over the next few years but were occasionally spotted together in public. In 2017, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating each other for a few years. In 2021, the couple gave birth to their first child - a daughter whom they named Vamika. On February 20, 2024, they celebrated the arrival of their second child, a boy whom they named Akaay.

Recently, a video from the Ind vs Eng 4th Test match went viral on social media. In it, one can see a cricket fan playing the tune of Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho on the trumpet as others sing along with him. The video has left many impressed, including Harsh Goenka.