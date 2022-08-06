Weatherman’s reaction to realising his work TV is touch screen is adorable. Watch

Do you remember how it felt when you discovered something new for the first time? Did it leave you stunned and also happy? Here is a video which may remind you of those sweet memories. This wholesome clip shows a weatherman’s reaction to realising his work TV is touch screen. There is a chance that the video will leave you smiling.

Greg Dutra, weatherman and meteorologist at ABC 7 Chicago, posted the video on his Instagram page. “This wasn’t in the training manual!” he shared. “I took it OFF THE RAILS when I learned the TV is a touch screen,” he added.

The video opens to show him trying to point something on the TV. However, while doing so he touches the screen and then realises that it is a touch screen TV which leaves him surprised. Within some moments, an anchor also joins him to try out the feature. His elated reaction may leave you happy too.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 60,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few also showed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

“Can you say ‘kid in a candy store’?!!!!” expressed an Instagram user. “Most genuine TV moment,” commented another. “I love how everyone else is excited with you,” posted a third. “Wait wait, how long have you guys had that screen?” joked a fourth. “LOL this is amazing,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON