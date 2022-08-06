Home / Trending / Weatherman’s reaction to realising his work TV is touch screen is adorable. Watch

Weatherman’s reaction to realising his work TV is touch screen is adorable. Watch

trending
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:52 PM IST
The video of a weatherman’s reaction to realising his TV is touch screen was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the weatherman’s reaction to realising his TV is touch screen.(Instagram/@dutraweather)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the weatherman’s reaction to realising his TV is touch screen.(Instagram/@dutraweather)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Do you remember how it felt when you discovered something new for the first time? Did it leave you stunned and also happy? Here is a video which may remind you of those sweet memories. This wholesome clip shows a weatherman’s reaction to realising his work TV is touch screen. There is a chance that the video will leave you smiling.

Greg Dutra, weatherman and meteorologist at ABC 7 Chicago, posted the video on his Instagram page. “This wasn’t in the training manual!” he shared. “I took it OFF THE RAILS when I learned the TV is a touch screen,” he added.

The video opens to show him trying to point something on the TV. However, while doing so he touches the screen and then realises that it is a touch screen TV which leaves him surprised. Within some moments, an anchor also joins him to try out the feature. His elated reaction may leave you happy too.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 60,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few also showed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

“Can you say ‘kid in a candy store’?!!!!” expressed an Instagram user. “Most genuine TV moment,” commented another. “I love how everyone else is excited with you,” posted a third. “Wait wait, how long have you guys had that screen?” joked a fourth. “LOL this is amazing,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
instagram
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out