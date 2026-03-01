Westbound flights from India ‘extremely difficult now’, says ex-Jet Airways CEO amid airspace closures
Middle East airspace shut after Iran strikes; ex-Jet Airways CEO said westbound routes from India became extremely difficult.
The United States and Israel’s joint military operations against Iran have thrown the Middle East into turmoil, triggering explosions in key cities, widespread airspace closures and mass flight cancellations across the region.
As tensions escalated, several countries shut their airspace, forcing leading international carriers to suspend operations to and over parts of the Middle East. Airports reported chaos as aircraft were grounded and passengers left stranded amid rapidly changing advisories.
Air corridors blocked for Indian carriers
Former Jet Airways chief executive Sanjiv Kapoor highlighted the growing difficulties for Indian airlines attempting to operate westbound flights. Sharing a map from flight tracking website Flightradar24, Kapoor wrote: “The north and south corridors unfortunately not available to Indian carriers. The north is blocked due to no Pakistan overfly. And the south over Oman and Saudi Arabia due to DGCA directive. Therefore heading West from India is extremely difficult now.”
The disruption has also been felt beyond India. British journalist Gideon Rachman pointed to the broader geopolitical impact on global travel. Taking to X, he wrote: "Can’t fly over Russia. Now can’t fly via the Gulf. Getting tricky to get to Asia."
Hundreds of flights cancelled
Flights across the Middle East were cancelled on Saturday after several countries closed their airspace following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Major airlines including Air France, Air India, Turkish Airlines, Norwegian, Air Algérie and Lufthansa announced widespread cancellations.
Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport temporarily suspended flight operations, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded in terminals and transit lounges.
According to aviation analytics company Cirium, of around 4,218 flights scheduled to land in Middle Eastern countries on Saturday, 966, or 22.9 percent, were cancelled. The figure rises to more than 1,800 when outbound services are included.
