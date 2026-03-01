Westbound flights from India ‘extremely difficult now’, says ex-Jet Airways CEO amid airspace closures

The United States and Israel’s joint military operations against Iran have thrown the Middle East into turmoil, triggering explosions in key cities, widespread airspace closures and mass flight cancellations across the region. Emirates airplanes are parked at the Dubai International Airport after its closure in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, (AP)

As tensions escalated, several countries shut their airspace, forcing leading international carriers to suspend operations to and over parts of the Middle East. Airports reported chaos as aircraft were grounded and passengers left stranded amid rapidly changing advisories.

Air corridors blocked for Indian carriers Former Jet Airways chief executive Sanjiv Kapoor highlighted the growing difficulties for Indian airlines attempting to operate westbound flights. Sharing a map from flight tracking website Flightradar24, Kapoor wrote: “The north and south corridors unfortunately not available to Indian carriers. The north is blocked due to no Pakistan overfly. And the south over Oman and Saudi Arabia due to DGCA directive. Therefore heading West from India is extremely difficult now.”

