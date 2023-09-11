‘What a spell’: Kuldeep Yadav picks 5 wickets in IND vs PAK Asia Cup match, netizens react

India beat Pakistan by 228 runs in the recently concluded match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Besides celebrating the team’s win, netizens are also posting about the Indian players who left them impressed. One of the players who has won the hearts of cricket lovers is Kuldeep Yadav. The bowler picked five wickets in today’s game for 25 runs. Kuldeep Yadav's stellar performance in India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup match has stunned fans. (X/@BCCI)

Here’s what X users are saying about Kuldeep Yadav’s performance in today’s India vs Pakistan match:

India dominated the Reserve Day of the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan. The teams faced each other at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. India batted first and scored 356 for 2 wickets in 50 overs. The match ended as Pakistan reached 128/8 in 32 overs. The game ended with India winning by 228 runs.

