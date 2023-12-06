What are butter candles? Here's everything to know about TikTok's latest viral trend

Almost every month a new trend takes social media by storm. Recently, a new food trend has gone viral on TikTok- butter candles. At first glance, the name suggests it could be a type of scented candle but in reality, it is a creative recipe for edible candles made out of (you guessed it right) butter. So far the term “butter candle” has generated 56.9 million views on TikTok, with a ton of videos by various users sharing their take on the recipe. However, experts warn that one mistake can turn a perfectly good recipe hazardous to health. Viral butter candle trend on TikTok(TikTok/ @erin_dittmer/@cookingwithbello)

Viral TikTok trend - Butter Candle(TikTok)

Are butter candles safe? Here's what experts say

In light of the recent trend which is taking TikTok by storm, experts have expressed their concerns over the choice of wick. As the recipe for butter candles is complete with a wick coated in butter or ghee (clarified butter), experts warn that netizens should make sure to use “edible” wicks only.

This is because the wicks used in candles are unfit for culinary purposes. According to Delish, Churn Foods founder and chef Michael Tashman said, “The main concern with putting together a butter candle is the wick.” “Most wicks are made of cotton or wood, with some even having a metal core, which aren’t ideal to accidentally eat as you may have a little bit (or a lot) of indigestion on your hands,” Tashman added.

If you are wondering about what kind of wick would be suitable for butter candles, “edible wicks made of organic hemp and beeswax” which can be easily purchased from “Amazon or a craft store,” are your “best bet” according to Tashman.

How to make butter candles?

A TikTok user and chef who goes by the username Feel Good Foodie shared an easy recipe to make butter candles. In the video, she demonstrates the steps involved in making the candle. She reveals that the dish can be used as a “fun appetiser.”

Viral butter candle recipe by Feel Good Foodie on TikTok(TikTok/@feelgoodfoodie)

