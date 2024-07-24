What do you gift a billionaire? This fan gave Yusuff Ali a watch with his mother’s photo

What do you give a billionaire who has everything he needs and then some? One fan came up with a unique gift for Lulu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali - a watch featuring a photograph of the billionaire’s mother. MA Yusuff Ali receives a watch from a fan(Instagram/@ma.yusuffali)

Kerala-born Yusuff Ali is the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, which has 256 hypermarkets and malls in the Gulf and in India. His personal net worth exceeds $8.9 billion, according to Forbes.

The Abu Dhabi-based businessman was recently in Kerala to attend his niece’s wedding, when he was presented with a watch featuring a photograph of his mother.

“I saw a video of you speaking about your mother and how much you love her,” the man who gave him the watch was heard saying in a video.

“Everyone loves their mothers, it's not just me. Who in the world does not love their mother?” the Lulu Group billionaire responded.

“This is for someone who loves their mother very much. It has an engraving of your mother... it's a water-proof watch,” the fan then said, presenting Ali with the watch and requesting the businessman for a photograph.

Take a look at the video below:

According to Gulf News, Ali lost both his parents in a car crash in 2001. They were travelling from Dubai to Abu Dhabi when the accident occurred.

Yusuff Ali was recently in Kerala to attend the wedding of his cousin’s daughter. Lulu Group director MA Salim’s daughter Naurin tied the knot in a high-profile wedding in Thrissur, which was attended by celebrities, politicians and other VIPs.

Ali was filmed greeting guests at the wedding, which took place at Thrissur’s Hyatt Regency Convention Centre. Superstar Rajinikanth also flew down to attend the ceremony, where other guests included former president Ram Nath Kovind, former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, UAE Minister of Finance Abdullah Bin Tauq Al Marri and more.