What happens when a Mumbaikar eats golgappa in Delhi? Watch this video

Do you like eating golgappa or pani puri? And have you ever tried the famous street snack in a different city and missed the taste of the one you’re used to? If the answer is yes, here's a video that you may find relatable. Shared on Instagram, the video shows what happens when someone from Mumbai decides to eat pani puri in Delhi.

"They don't have Ragda in Delhi. Kya Karu mai ab (what should I do now)? To be honest, I will prefer Mumbai Pani Puri better. Delhi has only khatta pani (sour water), which they call spicy water, which is not spicy at all," reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram by Disha Kaushik.

A text insert on the video reads, "When a Mumbaikar wants to eat Pani Puri in Delhi." The video shows Kaushik standing at a golgappa stall and asking the vendor about the snack. We are not revealing anything more so that you enjoy the video completely.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on Instagram a week ago. Since being shared, it has gained over 2.30 lakh likes and varied comments.

"We put aloo chole in golgapaa," posted an Instagram user referring to a bit in the video. "The same situation happened with me when I shifted from Mumbai to Chandigarh," shared another. "Delhi's food is best and will always be," expressed a third. "Only in Mumbai and surrounding areas they put Ragda in pani puri. Rest of India eats pani puri with aaloo and masala," pointed another. "Deep down every Mumbaiker and Delhite knows that Kolkata's puchkaa are best," shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video? What’s your preferred style of eating pani puri or golgappa?