What is auto-brewery syndrome? Man acquitted of drunk driving charge as his body creates its own alcohol

Reuters |
Apr 24, 2024 03:37 PM IST

A drunk driving case against a 40-year-old man was dismissed after his lawyer explained that he suffers from auto-brewery syndrome.

A Belgian man was acquitted of drunk driving on Monday because he suffers from auto-brewery syndrome (ABS), a rare condition whereby the body produces alcohol, his lawyer said.

The man with the auto-brewery syndrome works in a brewery. (Unsplash/sergio_as)
Anse Ghesquiere told Reuters that in "another unfortunate coincidence" her client works at a brewery, but three doctors who independently examined him confirmed he suffered from ABS.

Belgian media said that in the verdict, the judge emphasized that the defendant, who was not named in line with local judicial custom, did not experience symptoms of intoxication.

The Bruges police court, which acquitted the man, did not immediately reply to an email from Reuters.

Also Read: US woman beats drink-drive charge, proves her body brews alcohol

Lisa Florin, clinical biologist with Belgian hospital AZ Sint-Lucas, explained that people with the condition produce the same type of alcohol as the one in alcoholic drinks but that they generally feel less of its effects.

She added that people are not born with ABS but can get it when they already suffer from another intestine-related condition.

What is auto-brewery syndrome?

CNN reported that, according to the National Library of Medicine, it is a condition where patients show signs of alcohol intoxication. They can experience symptoms like slurred speech, a state of confusion, gastrointestinal distress, and staggering gait.

