What is ‘But no eyes on Manipur’? People share posts amid viral ‘All eyes on’ trend

If you are an avid social media user, you may have seen the “All eyes on” trend, in which people are protesting against the atrocities faced by people in different parts of the world, including Rafah in Gaza or Congo. Amid this trend, the hashtag “But no eyes on Manipur” too is gaining traction online. The phrase suggests that while people are talking about violence in foreign lands, they are not doing so when it comes to the northeastern Indian state of Manipur. An Instagram story on the viral trend "But no eyes on Manipur". (Screengrab)

What is the “All eyes on” trend?

A few days ago, people started sharing posts using “All eyes on Rafah”, showing solidarity with Rafah after an attack on the city by the Israeli military that killed over 40 civilians and left nearly 200 injured. Following this, people also started posting “All eyes on Congo” to highlight the decade-old violence faced by the people of this African nation.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Why are people sharing “But no eyes on Manipur”?

The posts shared using this phrase across various social media platforms are accompanied by news, videos or images that the social media users say are not getting nationwide media attention. These posts are not just about the conflicts in the state but also the devastation caused by natural disasters like floods. A few are simply sharing the phrase to show their support.

Violence in Manipur

It has been close to a year since violence erupted between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur. Reportedly, the ethnic violence has claimed over 200 lives. The conflict has also displaced more than 50,000 people. Several Meitei-Kuki couples are reportedly also forced to live apart.

Last year, the UN issued a statement about the conflict in Manipur. “Community conflict between the predominantly Hindu Meitei and the predominantly Christian Kuki ethnic communities,” the UN said, reported Forbes.

“By mid-August 2023, an estimated 160 persons had reportedly been killed, mostly from the Kuki ethnic community, and over 300 injured. The conflict also reportedly resulted in tens of thousands of people from the communities being displaced, thousands of homes and hundreds of churches being burnt down, as well the destruction of farmland, loss of crops and loss of livelihood,” the global body added.