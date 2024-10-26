‘Say what now?’: German company’s digital condom confuses social media, people ask is it ‘necessary’

“As easy as using a real condom,” this is what the tagline of a first-of-its-kind digital condom says, which is designed to prevent non-consensual recording during sex. The introduction of this new product has sparked chatter on social media, with people posting various reactions. The image shows a screen of how the digital condom looks on one’s smartphone. (Billy boy)

Expressing surprise with comments like “Say what?!” or “What? Why?” to praising the effort but lamenting its need with remarks like, “It’s sad that this is necessary in our society,” people have shown various reactions.

What does social media say?

As the news hit social media, people made various comments. “Hold on, baby, it's updating,” one person joked. Another added, “Finally, a safe precaution for Phone Sex. I got to stay safe from the 'I Love You' virus.”

A third asked, “Is this for phone sex?” A fourth wrote, “WTF is a digital condom? You guys are getting crazy with technological innovations now.”

Here are five things to know about digital condoms:

1. Who created it?

German sexual health brand Billy Boy introduced the digital condom in partnership with agency Innocean Berlin. It is called the CAMDOM app.

2. What does it do?

“Nowadays, smartphones have become an extension of our body and we store a lot of sensitive data on them. In order to protect you from the recording of non-consensual content, we've created the first app that can block your camera and mic simply through the use of Bluetooth,” the app’s developer, Felipe Almeida, said in a statement.

3. What does it do?

The entire idea behind this invention is to stop recording of non-consensual content during sex by blocking mobile devices.

4. How is it used?

As per the makers, before having sex, the users need to keep their smartphones close to each other. They can then swipe down a virtual button to “block all cameras and microphones.”

“If one user tries to sneak out, an alarm signals a potential threat of non-consensual recording. It can simultaneously block as many devices as needed,” explained the company in the statement.

5. What prompted the invention of the app?

“At Innocean Berlin we’re all about solving problems not just for our clients, but also for society at large. That’s why it was important for us to develop this app together with BILLY BOY to protect users from non-consensual content leakage - all by integrating technology in a way which has never been done before,” Gabriel, CCO of Innocean Berlin, said in the statement.

What are your thoughts on digital condoms?