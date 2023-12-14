Man makes ‘Met Gala-worthy gown’ using condoms for this special reason

A fashion designer collaborated with a government agency to create a condom dress for a very special reason. Gunnar Deatherage joined hands with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and created a dress using expired condoms to raise awareness about sexual health. In a video shared on YouTube, he also shared his process of creating the ‘Met Gala-worthy gown’. The image shows a dress made with expired condoms. (YouTube/@GunnarDeatherage)

“I made a dress out of condoms and it’s stunning,” Deatherage wrote as the title of the video. The clip shows him using pins and zip ties to turn the condoms into shapes resembling flowers. He then spray paints them and places them on the hem of a black dress. As the video progresses, he goes on to sew the condoms all over the dress - and the result is stunning.

Take a look at this video of the condom dress:

Since being shared, the video has collected over 5.5 lakh likes. It has also accumulated several comments. While some were in awe of the dress, a few praised the artist for doing his part in creating awareness about sexual health.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted to the condom dress video:

“The moment you spray painted them, they didn’t look like condoms anymore,” posted a YouTuber user. “How are people so talented?” added another.

“Considering the amount of people in the comments who just learned that condoms have an expiration date, we definitely need more sex education. Thank you for what you’re doing, it might help a lot of people,” expressed a third. “Wow!! What an amazing way to repurpose expired condoms, create a gorgeous piece of art and help raise much-needed awareness about HIV/AIDS/sexual health! Absolutely incredible!” wrote a fourth.