Man forgets to change delivery address while ordering condom. This happens

There are many who regularly order groceries from online platforms like Blinkit or Swiggy Instagram. Expectedly, most have preferred addresses where they get their items delivered. However, at times when they order from somewhere else instead of their usual location, they end up sending the items to wrong addresses. That is exactly what happened with this Twitter user’s brother and a post about it has left people chuckling. Turns out, he mistakenly sent his order for a condom packet to his home address. The post related to condom has left people chuckling (representational image). (Unsplash/@Firosnv. Photography)

“Looks like my brother forgot to change the address because my mom just received his Instamart order,” reads the caption of the tweet. It also shows a packet of Durex kept on a table.

Take a look at the tweet:

The post was shared on July 4. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 7.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has received more than 5,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. A few asked how the brother reacted to the whole incident. To which, the Twitter user replied that he had switched off his phone.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the post:

“Aiyoo nightmare,” wrote a Twitter user. “Aise problems chahiye yaar mujhe. Aise [I want such problems in life],” joked another. “Pls tell us the aftermath,” asked a third. To which, the Twitter user shared a screenshot to show how her mom had removed her brother from the family WhatsApp group.

