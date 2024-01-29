What is ‘loud budgeting’ and why Gen Zs are embracing this financial trend?

‘Loud budgeting’ is the latest social media trend that has attracted the attention of people globally. But what exactly is this financial trend that has taken people’s fancy, particularly Gen Z, and how can it benefit you? 'Loud budgeting' is a financial trend started by TikTok creator Lukas Battle. (AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE (AFP))

What is Loud Budgeting?

Loud budgeting is a financial trend started by TikTok creator Lukas Battle. At its core, this trend revolves around openly acknowledging your financial limitations and directing your money towards meaningful savings goals.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“It’s not ‘I don’t have enough’, it’s ‘I don’t want to spend’,” Battle said in his TikTok video that has gone viral with over a million views as per the New York Post. He added, “While ‘quiet luxury’ is about idolising celebrities, ‘loud budgeting’ is about the everyday person.”

Battle advised his followers to be transparent about their finances with friends, encouraging open discussions about budgets and future plans. This way, it is easier to decline invitations for expensive dinners and trips or even split the bill when you only have a cheaper item. For instance, if you only had a shake that costs ₹100, you can decline to split the ₹2,000 bill and instead pay just for yourself.

“It was meant to be a silly idea that allows people to be financially transparent without feeling embarrassed,” Battle told the Evening Standard.

How are people reacting to this financial trend?

An individual tweeted, “Quiet luxury is out in 2024 and loud budgeting is in.”

“It’s not ‘I don’t have enough’, it’s’ I don’t want to spend’,” wrote another on X.

A third remarked, “I just started getting comfortable spending extra on non-essentials, and everyone wants to start ‘loud budgeting’ now?”

“Just watched a section on the news: Gen Z is ‘loud’ Budgeting. Why do we have to label everything?” expressed a fourth on microblogging platform X.

What are your thoughts on this social media trend?