What is Pakistan MMS scandal? Kanwal Aftab's private video leaked after Minahil Malik, Mathira Khan, Imsha Rehman

Pakistani TikTok influencer Kanwal Aftab has become the latest victim of an alleged personal video leak, the fourth person in recent weeks. Earlier, videos of Mathira Khan, Minahil Malik, and Imsha Rehman were allegedly leaked, rocking the Pakistani influencer community. Kanwal Aftab, who became the recent victim of the Pakistan MMS scandal. (Instagram/@kanwal.135)

The leaked MMS videos and images reportedly show her in a "compromising situation." However, she has yet to publicly address the recent leak involving her.

Her family

She gained popularity with her TikTok content and started working as a model. Based in Lahore, she is married to Zulqarnain Sikandar, also a TikTok star. The couple tied the knot in 2021, and two years later, in 2023, they welcomed their first child.

“Past trauma”

Earlier, in a conversation with Tribune, she opened up about her childhood trauma. "I usually don't talk about my father because it makes me emotional," she said, adding, "My father left us at my grandmother's house and never returned.” She said that at one point, he stopped paying her school fees, resulting in her being expelled.

Social media presence

Besides running a successful TikTok channel, she is also on Instagram. With over 800 posts, she has more than four million followers on the platform.

Concerning list of leaks

The worrying trend of leaked videos started with Minahil Malik. Her X-rated videos were shared online and went viral. After that, videos of Pakistani influencer Imsha Rehman in a compromising position surfaced online. In addition to Malik and Rehman, a private video of Pakistani TV host and influencer Mathira Khan was leaked on social media.

“People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in. Please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense,” Khan later posted on social media, alleging people were posting fake content on her name.