What numbers do you see at first glance? Viral optical illusion divides Twitter

Optical illusions challenge our perception of reality and spark curiosity. Hence, the different illusions shared online often leave most people intrigued. Just like this share that shows a few numbers hidden in a circle. Viral optical illusion: What do you think is the correct answer?(Twitter/@benonwine)

The illusion is shared on Twitter by a user named Benonwine. “DO you see a number? If so, what number?” they wrote as they shared the post. The image shows a circle filled with black and white stripes with numbers hidden within it. At first glance it also seems like the circle is moving, but in reality it is stationary. What is interesting is how people are seeing different numbers hidden in the pic.

Take a look at the post. What do you see?

What numbers did you see? As for Twitter users, they came up with different answers. While some wrote, “15283”, a few others shared, “528”. One person even wrote that they saw “3452839.”

Here’s how some others reacted:

“528. And I can see some other numbers that people have mentioned if I scroll back and forth and really try but if I hadn't moved the image they were not visible,” wrote a Twitter user. “Funnily enough, when I click on reply and it gives me a thumbnail, it’s much clearer. Because it’s not moving, I guess? Anyway, 3452839 BUT 528 was clear, 45283 was more visible in some lighting than others, and the 3 & 9 at the ends were hard to see at all,” added another. “How did you know my pin number, are you a wizard,” joked a third.