What would you say to Harry Kane as a coach? Asks Anand Mahindra, promises a reward too

Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share a picture of a disappointed Harry Kane after he missed a penalty against France at FIFA World Cup 2022. He even asked his followers what advice they would give him as a coach on his missed penalty and promised a reward in exchange. The reward involves a Mahindra die-cast miniature vehicle to the best advice, and the entries are open till 9 am tomorrow.

"Harry Kane when he missed the penalty. If you were his coach, what would you say to him at this moment? In 1 or 2 sentences. The best' coach' (in my opinion) will receive a Mahindra die-cast miniature vehicle. Entries accepted until 9am Wednesday 14th December. #Leadership," wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a picture of England captain Harry Kane on Twitter.

Take a look at his tweet below:

Harry Kane when he missed the penalty. If you were his coach, what would you say to him at this moment? In 1 or 2 sentences. The best ‘coach’ (in my opinion) will receive a Mahindra die-cast miniature vehicle. Entries accepted until 9am Wednesday 14th December. #Leadership pic.twitter.com/CIFlX3eQJJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 13, 2022

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has gathered more than 9,000 likes, several comments and retweets.

"Thank you, Harry; well played. Let's chat when you are rested. We will rebuild from here, together," shared an individual. "I won't say a thing, coz Kane is a proven player. Only thing apt for the moment (missed penalty) would have been: Leaders have to look ahead, exciting times ahead mate. Long Live the King...," posted another. "You were expected to deliver. You have to make this up in the next world up. You owe this to the people of England," commented a third. "Harry, don't worry. You Kane," wrote a fourth. "Forget the wound, but remember the scar. In search for yourself, go somewhere far. The roads will be tough, so you need more than a car. To travel those wild roads, take the Mahindra Thar," expressed a fifth.

