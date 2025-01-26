What's inside the Republic Day invitation box? A look at Rashtrapati Bhavan's unique reception invite

President Droupadi Murmu sent invitations for the customary "at home" reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Republic Day but instead of the usual white card embossed with the Lion Capital of Ashoka, this year, to mark 75 years since the formation of the Republic of India, the invitation was send in a specially curated box. The idea behind the box was President Droupadi Murmu's who sought the help of the National Institute of Design (NID).(X/@appostalcircle, Rashtrapati Bhavan)

The box highlights the craft work from the five southern States — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh – along with the invitation card. The idea behind the box was President Droupadi Murmu's who sought the help of the National Institute of Design (NID).

"This initiative also aims to spotlight local expertise through products featuring in the ODOP (One District One Product) and GI (Geographical Indication) schemes. We hope that this invitation will serve as a meaningful keepsake, to remind you of your participation in this memorable event," the Rashtrapati Bhavan website said.

The box includes Pochampally Ikat Fabric from Telangana, Etikoppaka toys from Andhra Pradesh, Ganjifa art from Karnataka, Screw-pine weaving from Kerala and Kancheepuram silk from Tamil Nadu. The box itself is a bamboo container with Kalamkari motifs which showcases a painting of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Pochampally Ikat makes up a removable fabric base in this box can be re-used as a roll-up pencil pouch. Two Etikoppaka hand-turned wood and laquer toys are placed inside along with Ganjifa fridge magent from Mysore.

The box also has a screw-pine leaf bookmark and a Kancheepuram handcrafted pouch. The traditional crafts were made using sustainable and recyclable materials.

Who are the invitees?

President Draupadi Murmu and the President of Indonesia, who is the chief guest for Republic Day, will sit on two golden-coloured chairs.

The Vice President will sit on one side and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the other side. The President's family will also sit in the circle. Next will be the Council of Ministers and other special guests. The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as well as Delhi Chief Minister Atishi are among the invitees.

Along with them, over 20 disabled people have also been invited for the event.