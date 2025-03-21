WhatsApp job scam: Man loses 1.2 lakh after falling for fake work-from-home scheme

A man recently fell victim to an online job scam, losing ₹1.2 lakh after being lured into a fake work-from-home scheme. The victim shared his ordeal on Reddit, warning others about fraudulent recruiters targeting individuals through WhatsApp and Telegram. The scammers only paid in cryptocurrency (USDT), making refunds impossible.(Pixabay)

According to his post, the scam began when he received a message from someone posing as an HR representative of a reputed company. The recruiter offered a simple task—submitting online orders to help businesses rank better—and promised a high salary of over ₹4.4 lakh per month. The victim was directed to a website where he could track his earnings, which initially appeared to be increasing.

However, things took a turn when the platform claimed that his account balance had turned negative. He was asked to deposit money to continue working, with assurances that the amount would be refunded upon task completion. After making multiple deposits, the victim realised he had been scammed, as the promised payouts never materialised.

Reflecting on his experience, he pointed out several red flags he ignored. The scammers only paid in cryptocurrency (USDT), making refunds impossible. The offered salary was unrealistically high for minimal effort, and the recruiter’s contact details were from a foreign number, despite claims of being a local company.

"I was barely affording rent and food. Losing ₹1.2 lakh completely broke me," he wrote.

Also read: Thyrocare founder cautions professionals after Amazon plans mass layoffs: 'Don't celebrate too early'

Take a look at the post:

His post quickly gained traction on Reddit, with several users sharing similar experiences and urging caution. One user commented, "Breaking News! No legitimate job offer is going to ask for money upfront from a newly hired employee."

Also read: Founder leaves US over inflation, now spends under ₹1 lakh/month in India: 'America is s**t expensive'

Another added, “There are 100 people in here a week reporting this exact same scam..”

One user wrote, “You don't pay to get paid. Sure sign of a scam..”