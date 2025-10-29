‘When I was hit by a stroke’: Nithin Kamath opens up on what he learned the hard way

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an important lesson from his personal health journey after suffering a stroke last January. World Stroke Day: Kamath reflected on what he wished he had done differently during his stroke and urged others not to delay seeking help.(@Nithin0dha/X)

In a detailed post on World Stroke Day, he reflected on what he wished he had done differently and urged others to act fast when faced with similar symptoms.

“If there’s one thing I wish I had done differently, it would be to go to the hospital immediately, instead of thinking I could just sleep it off,” Kamath wrote.

Every minute counts:

Kamath revealed that when he was hit by the stroke, he thought he could simply “sleep it off.” Looking back, he said he should have gone to the hospital immediately, within what doctors call the golden hour, the first 4.5 hours after a stroke occurs.

He went on to say that this “nothing will happen to me” attitude is common, especially among people under 50. However, he warned that strokes are increasingly affecting younger adults.

“Strokes are rising sharply, up to nearly 30% of all strokes in the last few years, among 30 to 50-year-olds,” Kamath said, stressing the need for more awareness about early warning signs.

In his post, Kamath also reminded followers that when it comes to strokes, “time is brain.” Every minute counts, as prompt medical attention can reduce long-term damage and improve recovery chances.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

Kamath’s post drew a strong response online, with many users praising his honesty and openness about a deeply personal experience.

One of the users commented, “This is such an important reminder. Most of us assume awareness is for others. Until it’s not.”

A second user commented, “Every second delay in treatment causes irreversible loss of 30000 neurons. Unfortunately, neurons don’t divide, unlike other cells in the body, so every neuron lost is permanent.”

“Remember: Time = Brain. Spot symptoms early & act fast!” another user commented.

Many called his message a wake-up call for younger professionals who often overlook health warnings.