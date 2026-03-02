‘When we hear sirens, it means...’: Odisha-born woman shares ground reality from Israel

“If you hear a siren, it means there is a missile overhead,” Israel-based Dr Suchismita M Baron explains. For Baron, the last two days have brought the sound of many sirens, as she and her family confront the reality of retaliatory drone and missile strikes launched by Iran following joint military action by the United States and Israel. Suchismita M Baron wih her husband and two sons

Speaking to HT.com over a video call from her home in Be'er Sheva, Israel, Baron said that as a mother to two young children, she is worried about what the future holds. “As a person, however, I want to tell everyone to be strong. Don’t be scared. Israel will protect its citizens,” she said.

India-Israel ties Born in India, Baron has spent the last decade in Israel. A scientist with expertise in immunology and molecular biology, she first came to the country as a PhD scholar.

Today, Baron is married to an Israeli Jew and lives in Be'er Sheva — the largest city in Israel's Negev desert that lies just 50km away from Gaza. She holds an Israeli passport and is waiting for her OCI card.

“I love both countries. India is my motherland, and Israel is my homeland,” Baron said.

“I am a scientist by profession, with a background in biotechnology and healthcare. I am also a mother of two beautiful sons. I am married to an Israeli, and my husband works as a Quality Manager at Sodesco,” she elaborated.

The ground reality in Israel Since Saturday, when Iran launched its retaliatory strikes, Baron and her two children — aged six and three — have taken refuge in their building’s bomb shelter several times. (Also read: Indian scientist in Israel ‘locked in shelter’ amid missile attacks: ‘It's exhausting’)

Every new building in Israel, she explained, has a government-mandated bomb shelter. Baron told HT.com that they have also stocked up on food and water.

Speaking to HT.com, she expressed admiration for the way the people of Israel handle conflict.

“In Israel, people are very friendly. And they are very strong – they all serve in the military. So life goes on, even with the threat of missile attacks,” she told HT.com. “My husband went to work yesterday. It’s normal here.”

She expressed belief in the country’s ability to protect the people living there. “Israel is doing its best to protect people and ensure safety for everyone. Even in difficult times, we can take small actions: keeping our children safe, maintaining routines, and supporting each other,” said the Odisha-born scientist.

Her advice to Indians in Israel “First of all, please stay calm and focus on safety. No parent wants their children in danger, and no mother wants to live in fear,” said Baron.

“I was born in India, but I have made my home in Israel after marrying my husband, who is an Israeli Jew. In many ways, I feel like a bridge between our countries. I understand the concerns of families and students in India, and I want to reassure you: stay informed, stay strong, and focus on what you can control.

“As a mother, I know it’s not easy, but strength, hope, and calm make a real difference. By staying composed, we set an example for our children and those around us,” she concluded.