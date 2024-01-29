When Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath staged a police raid to prank employees. Watch

Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha, took to Instagram to share how he pranked his employees. Kamath shared an old video of him planning a fake police raid and causing a frenzy among people in Zerodha's Bengaluru office. After the video was shared, it quickly garnered attention and went viral on Instagram. Employees at Zerodha office getting pranked. (Instagram/@NithinKamath)

“This prank we ran over 10 years ago,” wrote Kamath as he shared the video. The clip shows him planning the prank step-by-step. He first identifies the office where he wants to carry out the prank. Then, he installs hidden cameras to record everything. Kamath also hires three fake policemen and even creates a fake document. (Also Read: Zerodha CEO remembers ‘biggest cheerleader’ father: ‘First customer whenever we…’)

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Once the fake police enter their office, the employees can be seen trying to make sense of what is happening. Throughout the video, a few people even question the police regarding the ‘raid’. At the end of the clip, Kamath reveals the truth and surprises the employees.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on January 28. Since being posted, it has garnered more than two lakh views. The post also has over 15,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "That was really a great prank."

A second commented, "You guys are crazy."

"Best live case study ever. Put your team in a pressure situation and observe how each individual reacts to the situation. Perfect one!" posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Team building activity now has a new chapter."

"That's brutal man," said a fifth.