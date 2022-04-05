Which one of these cute dogs do you think wins this race? Watch to find out

There are several dog videos on the Internet and pretty much every single one of these videos are enough to bring a smile to the face of the people watching it. These are the videos that make one's day and also prove to be quite an interesting and sweet watch. One such video has been shared on Instagram on the page named Dog and has made many go ‘aww.’

The video opens to show a race course that has been especially made for cute little dogs. And in the video, one can also see that a certain kind of an obstacle race is being conducted in multiple rows. What basically needs to be done by these dogs is that they need to keep crossing the hurdles on their way and make it to the other side from where they bounce off and go back through the hurdles.

The video shows a few dogs that can do this within a record amount of time and have left netizens in awe of their skill and talent. But the twist in this video is the cutest and funniest ever, as a little dog with very tiny feet also endeavours to complete this race. It keeps running with all its might and has won hearts all over the Internet with its grit and skill.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a little more than 12 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop pointing out that it was definitely the last dog that won this race. It has also received more than 7.6 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “The last one didn't win the competition, but won my heart!” “That first guy was in and out in five seconds,” points out another comment. A third comment reads, “The last one did the same challenge with 150% shorter legs and longer back, winner!” It was accompanied by a laughing face emoji.

What are your thoughts on this dog video?