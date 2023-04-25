White tiger cub scares its mama. Watch her reaction

Do you enjoy watching videos about wildlife? If yes, then we have the sweetest video for you. In a clip that is doing rounds on the Internet, it shows a white tiger cub sneaking up on its mama and trying to scare her. The image, taken from the viral video, features a white tiger cub trying to scare its mama. (Twitter/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

The old video, which was shared by the Twitter page, @AMAZlNGNATURE, shows a white tiger cub coming out of a room. The mother's attention is somewhere else. That's when the cub jumped on her and scared her. To this, its mama reacts by falling down. "Tiger cub sneaks up on its mom," wrote @AMAZlNGNATURE in the post's caption.

Take a look at the post below:

This tweet was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has already been viewed more than six million times, and the numbers are only increasing. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "OMG, the cuteness factor alone make me smile!!" A second person shared, "Aww they both scared each other." A third added, "White tigers are quite possibly the most beautiful animals in the world." "I've heard before that they act surprised to encourage their cubs to be more stealthy, and I just think that's wonderful," claimed a fourth.