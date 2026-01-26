Who are Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, India’s Republic Day 2026 chief guests?

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day today, with the theme ‘150 years of Vande Mataram’. President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Antonio Costa, President of the European Council.

This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been beautifully decorated to highlight India’s remarkable journey. The celebrations will showcase the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country’s developmental progress, strong military capabilities, rich cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens from all walks of life, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Republic Day 2026 parade The annual Republic Day parade will take place at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The ceremony will commence at 10:30 AM and run for a duration of approx. 90 minutes. It will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

At the 77th Republic Day celebrations on the Kartavya Path, India will display its development journey, cultural diversity and military might, including newly-raised units and mock-ups of major weapon systems deployed during Operation Sindoor.

The parade will also feature 30 tableaux from states, union territories and central ministries showcasing their work and progress, traditional handicrafts, cultural heritage and more.

Republic Day 2026 chief guests Every year, India hosts leaders from across the world as chief guests at its Republic Day parade. This year, the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as chief guests.

Who is Antonio Costa? Antonio Costa is a Portuguese lawyer and politician who has served as president of the European Council since 2024.

The European Council is the top political body of the European Union, made up of the leaders (presidents or prime ministers) of all EU member countries. It sets the EU’s overall direction and priorities but does not make laws itself.

Antonio Costa previously served as prime minister of Portugal from 2015 to 2024.

He began his political career in Portugal, serving as a Member of Parliament and later holding government posts such as Secretary of State, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Justice and Minister of the Interior.

Costa was born in Lisbon, Portugal on 17 July 1961. He is married and has a son and a daughter.

Who is Ursula von der Leyen? Ursula von der Leyen is a German politician and physician who has served as President of the European Commission since 2019. She is the first woman to serve in the role.

The European Commission (EC) is essentially the executive branch of the European Union (EU), responsible for proposing laws, implementing policies, and managing the day-to-day operations of the EU.

Ursula von der Leyen served in the German federal government between 2005 and 2019, holding positions in Angela Merkel's cabinet.

She is widely regarded as one of the most powerful women in the world, topping Forbes’ list in recent years due to her role shaping EU policy across trade, security, climate and digital regulation