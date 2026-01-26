Akash, BrahMos to Arjun: Inside India's defence lineup for Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path today

Infantry, mechanised columns, artillery, missile systems and aerial assets will appear in an order, giving a rare glimpse into their real-time operational use. According to officials, the idea is to give spectators a clearer sense of how different arms of the military work together during conflict.

For the first time, the Republic Day parade is being presented in a “phased battle array formation”, a combat-sequenced display designed to mirror how forces are deployed on the battlefield.

India is marking its 77th Republic Day today with a grand parade on Kartavya Path, showcasing its military might, culture and diversity. Alongside colourful tableaux, this year’s parade places a strong spotlight on India’s growing defence capabilities, with several newly raised units and major weapon systems, gracing the parade line up.

Main Battle Tank Arjun and T-90 Bhisma tanks will appear as part of the mechanised columns, supported overhead by Apache AH-64E and Prachand light combat helicopters.

Making its first appearance at the parade will be the Universal Rocket Launcher System (URLS) Suryastra, which, officials said, can carry out surface-to-surface strikes up to 300 km.

A wide range of weapons and platforms will roll down Kartavya Path, offering a snapshot of India’s defence inventory. Among the key systems on display will be BrahMos and Akash missile systems, the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM), Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Dhanush artillery gun, Divyastra Battery, and a static display of drones.

Other platforms include the BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle and the Nag missile system (Tracked) Mk-2.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will also showcase its Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile (LR-AShM), described as a hypersonic glide missile capable of engaging both static and moving targets and designed to carry various payloads.

Air power in Sindoor formation Air power will be a key highlight, with seven fighter jets flying in the new Sindoor formation, showcasing the Indian Air Force’s role in Operation Sindoor. The formation will include two Rafales, two MiG-29s, two Sukhoi-30s and a Jaguar.

The display will also include a glass-cased integrated operational centre, offering a brief visual narrative of the operation.

For the first time, the aerial display will be conducted in two separate blocks during the parade. Overall, the fly-past will feature 29 aircraft – 16 fighter jets, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters – making it one of the most anticipated moments of the event.

These will include Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar fighters, along with transport and surveillance assets such as the C-130, C-295 and the Navy’s P-8i aircraft. Helicopter formations will feature the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version, Rudra, flying in Prahar formation.

Army restructuring on display The parade will also reflect ongoing restructuring within the Army. Newly raised Bhairav light commando units and the Shaktiban Regiment will make their debut this year

The Shaktiban Regiment, part of the artillery arm, is equipped with drone, counter-drone and loiter munition capabilities, underlining the growing role of unmanned systems in modern warfare.

Marking another first, members of the mounted 61 Cavalry will be seen wearing battle gear. Traditionally known for its ceremonial uniform and distinctive headgear, the 61 Cavalry has long led the armed forces contingent at the parade, reported PTI.

The parade will be commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, headquarters Delhi area.

Chief guests Adding a diplomatic dimension to the celebrations, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will attend as chief guests. This is only the second time India has invited leaders of a regional grouping as chief guests, after ASEAN leaders were invited in 2018.

An EU contingent, featuring four flag bearers on three gypsy vehicles, will also be part of the ceremonial procession.

150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ The overarching theme of this year’s celebrations is 150 years of “Vande Mataram”. The Ministry of Culture’s tableau will feature the complete version of the national song, coming amid renewed public and parliamentary discussion around its history, its truncated form, and the political choices associated with it.

The Republic Day celebrations every year on January 26 commemorate the adoption of the Constitution, which came into force on this day in 1950.