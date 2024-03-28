Who are Preeti and Vineeta? Noida women in viral Holi video facing legal action, slapped with hefty challan

Preeti and Vineeta, two women who went viral on social media over their Holi reels - inside Delhi Metro and on streets, are now facing legal action, along with their partner Piyush. The Noida Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against them along with a total fine of ₹80,500 on the scooter owner. Preeti and Vineeta applying colours to each other. (Instagram/@preeti.morya.7145)

The trio made several videos on Holi. One video shows Preeti and Vineeta riding a pillion with Piyush. They are sitting facing each other and playing Holi with colours as the song “Ang Laga De” from the film “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela” is playing in the background.

Another video shows Preeti doing stunts on a moving scooter, resulting in an accident when she falls off as Piyush applies brakes.

A third video shows Preeti and Vineeta sitting on the floor of the Delhi Metro and putting colours on each other. This video, too, has the song “Ang Laga De” from the film “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela” playing in the background.

So, who are Preeti, Vineeta and Piyush?

Preeti hails from Uttarakhand, Vineeta resides in Noida, and Piyush is based in Delhi. They have been collaborating on video content for several months. However, their recent Holi-themed videos have landed them in trouble.

In a conversation with Aaj Tak, the trio said that they didn’t have enough money to pay the fine imposed by the Noida Traffic Police. They admitted their mistake and expressed their inability to pay the hefty fine. They clarified that their intention was not to perform stunts but to create Instagram Reels.

"We were just making reels, there's no problem with that. I want to apologise to everyone because I can't afford to pay so much money myself. Where will I get so much money from? Please help me a little, at least reduce my challan, as my intention was not to hurt anyone,” Vineeta told Aaj Tak in Hindi.

She added, “We made the video to celebrate Holi, but it's not like we wanted to show the public something wrong. There's nothing like that.”

Preeti shared that she lives in Delhi only to make videos, and most of her videos have gone viral on social media. She cited financial instability within her family that has hindered her education and job prospects.

Vineeta has been making reels for over two years now. She has been juggling odd jobs to sustain herself financially while pursuing her passion for content creation.

Piyush who helps the duo shoot reels and also act in a few of them has only completed her education till Class 12. He earns ₹6,000-7,000 a month from odd jobs and also creates reels.

The trio said that they had made a serious mistake and promised not to repeat it. They also said that they didn’t think their video was obscene, but if social media users felt that it was, they would refrain from creating similar content in the future. Vineeta, who owns the scooty and received a call from the police, claims that the police informed her that if the fine is not paid, they will face jail term.