Who is Bhakti Modi, the Ivy League-educated CEO of Tira? Know her connection to Mukesh Ambani

Bhakti Modi has been named the CEO of Reliance Retail’s omni-channel beauty platform Tira. In this key role, Modi will oversee the brand’s expansion in India’s beauty and personal care sectors. Before this, Modi had been handling strategy and execution at Tira since its inception, playing a significant role in its long-term strategy. She has worked closely with Isha Ambani, the Executive Director of Reliance Retail who launched Tira in 2023. Bhakti Modi has been appointed CEO of Reliance Retail's Tira Beauty(Facebook/@tirabeautyindia)

In the one year since its launch, Tira has become a formidable presence in the beauty industry, competing with older rivals like Nykaa, Tata Cliq and Myntra. Modi’s appointment as CEO of Tira comes at a time when the Reliance Retail beauty platform is eyeing rapid expansion for large-scale growth.

Here is all you need to know about Bhakti Modi and her connection to the Ambani family:

Bhakti Modi the daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s close aide, Manoj Modi. Her father is a key leader at Reliance and widely considered to be Mukesh Ambani’s right-hand man.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Bhakti Modi studied at Mumbai’s Queen Mary School until 2006, before switching to Dhirubhai Ambani International School for her International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma.

She went on to study Psychology and Communication at the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 2012.

Modi, who is in early 30s, started her career with Ajio, a subsidiary of Reliance. Between January 2017 and August 2018, she worked as Category Inventory Planner and Merchandiser for Ajio in Bengaluru.

In 2018, she started a two-year degree in Fashion and Apparel Design at Parsons School of Design.

Bhakti Modi’s LinkedIn profile shows she has been associated with Tira since before its launch - she started working with the brand in January 2022.

She is married to Tejas Goenka, Managing Director of Tally Solutions. Mukesh and Nita Ambani had hosted a star-studded party for the couple at their Mumbai home Antilia in 2016.