Who is Elliston Berry? 15-year-old victim of deepfake porn in US recollects horror

Elliston Berry, who attended President Donald Trump's speech to Congress, recollected her ordeals about being a victim of Deepfake pornography in a recent video. Allegedly, one of her classmates created a photo of her without clothes using AI. First Lady Melania Trump, deepfake victim Elliston Berry, and Alexis Nungaray attend U.S. President Donald Trump address to a joint session of Congress. (Getty Images via AFP)

The official White House Instagram page posted Elliston Berry’s video. “Elliston Berry joined President Trump at the Joint Session—a 15-year-old survivor of AI deepfakes who is fighting to protect America’s children,” read the caption.

“With the Take It Down Act and support from @FLOTUS Melania Trump, the next generation is safer from these attacks,” it continued.

In the video, Berry said she is a survivor of the AI deepfake. She continued, “A classmate of mine targeted me and eight others of my friends and put an innocent picture of Instagram through an AI-editing app that stripped our clothes off and sent it around my whole school.” She then added how she was able to take down the picture from the internet.

An individual posted, “Wow, something good for once.” Another added, “That's a good start. Protecting children from gun violence at schools should be the next step.” A third expressed, “This will be very important going forward.” A fourth wrote, “You go, girl, spread that awareness and I'm very sorry it happened to you.”

First Lady Melania Trump invited two young women to her husband’s address. One of them was Elliston Berry of Aledo, Texas. She was also spotted on Melania Trump's side on Capitol Hill on Monday, where the first lady talked about the publication of sexually explicit images of victims without their consent.

“Hayley Ferguson, who benefited from the First Lady's ‘Fostering the Future’ initiative and is poised to complete her education, become a teacher. And Elliston Berry, who became a victim of an illicit deep fake image produced by a peer. With Elliston’s help, the Senate just passed the Take It Down Act,” Trump said during the speech.