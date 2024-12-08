Who is Rishi Parti? Man who bought 190 crore flat at Gurgaon’s DLF's Camellias

An ultra-luxury penthouse in Gurugram's DLF’s Camellias has been sold for ₹190 crore, making it one of the most expensive apartment deals in the country. The buyer is Rishi Parti, a businessman and tech founder, who has now set a new benchmark by purchasing the ultra-luxury flat in the high-end residential project. DLF’s newest ultra-luxury project, The Dahlias, is located on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram. (Also read: Gurugram luxury apartment in DLF's Camellias sells for ₹190 crore) Rishi Parti, 47, is the founder and Managing Director of Info-x Software Technology Pvt Ltd(LinkedIn/RishiParti)

Who is Rishi Parti?

Rishi Parti, 47, is the founder and Managing Director of Info-x Software Technology Pvt Ltd, a company specialising in logistics and digital transformation solutions.

Parti is an angel investor. Apart from Info-x, he is also a director in three companies, including Find My Stay Pvt Ltd and Integrator Ventures Pvt Ltd.

He co-founded Info-x Software Technology in 2001 at the age of 24.

Based in Gurugram, the company provides logistics solutions for freight forwarders, shippers, and carriers. It employs around 150 people in 15 countries.

The most expensive apartment deal

With the ₹190 crore transaction and the growing demand for high-end properties in Gurugram, the city is quickly becoming a premium property market alongside Mumbai and Bengaluru. Wealthy buyers are now looking to the Gurugram's Golf Course Road as the newest luxury home destination.

Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, dubbed North India’s billionaires’ row, is also quickly emerging as a hub for ultra-luxury developments. Real estate experts foresee it competing with Mumbai’s Altamount Road, Delhi’s Lutyens’ Zone, and New York’s Billionaires’ Row near Central Park. With high-end projects like the DLF's Camellias, the area is solidifying its reputation as a premier global destination for exclusive living, attracting elite investors and redefining luxury in India and beyond.